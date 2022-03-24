 Skip to content

Skyclimbers update for 24 March 2022

Alpha Patch 1.0.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Players now have access to a compass for navigating the map.

Changelog:

** • Added Compass

• FPS counter disabled by default (toggle to enable)

• Inventory keybind changed to ESC

• Fixed HUD disappearing on inventory open

• Fixed unresponsive camera on level restart

• Fixed unresponsive player controls on level restart

• Fixed duplicate player on level restart

• Fixed actively mounted Sentius despawn**

If you find a specific biome let us know which direction you found it!

You can expect more quality of life updates and bug fixes in the next patch.

