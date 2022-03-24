Alpha Patch 1.0.1

Players now have access to a compass for navigating the map.
Changelog:
** • Added Compass
• FPS counter disabled by default (toggle to enable)
• Inventory keybind changed to ESC
• Fixed HUD disappearing on inventory open
• Fixed unresponsive camera on level restart
• Fixed unresponsive player controls on level restart
• Fixed duplicate player on level restart
• Fixed actively mounted Sentius despawn**
If you find a specific biome let us know which direction you found it!
You can expect more quality of life updates and bug fixes in the next patch.
Changed files in this update