Patch v1.0.10 Released

Patch v1.0.10 for God of War is now live.
Please restart Steam to receive the update immediately.
Patch Notes
Fixes
- Fixed typo in UI regarding the FSR version.
- Implemented retries for missing Steam achievements.
Please note that upon loading a save game or continuing a game in progress, it will automatically attempt to grant any missing Steam achievements. If you currently have achievements missing, you may receive multiple toast notifications regarding the unlocks.
For a list of the other topics we're currently tracking, please refer to our Known Issues. If you are experiencing any of these problems, submitting a ticket greatly helps us gather all of the information we need to properly access each one. We appreciate your continued patience as our team investigates your reports.
Changed files in this update