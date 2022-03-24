 Skip to content

Ironsight update for 24 March 2022

Temporary Maintenance [Completed]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone , this is the Ironsight team.

Server maintenance will take place today from 14:30 to 15:00 (GMT+9)
Please make sure to disconnect from the servers in advance in order to avoid any issues. We are very sorry for the inconvenience this causes.

Date: March 24, 2022
Time : 14:30 ~ 14:50(GMT+9) [Completed]

Patch Contents

  • Fixed an error with the Fury AUG and Fury Silencer requiring a purchase even once all collection materials had been collected. In the case that you purchased the Fury AUG or Fury Silencer with chips before this patch, please send an email to support@wiplegames.com along with your in-game callsign and we will refund your chips.
  • Fixed an error causing the Season 7 Icon to be displayed on the Battle Pass Tier Purchase screen.
  • Fixed a bug with the P30 magazine. It will now correctly hold 15 bullets instead of 7.
  • Fixed some errors with the German and Sweden localization.

