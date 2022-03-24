Update information（24.3.2022）

An update for "Real Time Battle Shogi Online" has been delivered.
The contents of this update are as follows.
Content updated in this version
- It is now possible to switch between full screen mode and window mode.
(Switchable with ALT + ENTER key)
- Changed the state where the code (step line) is displayed on the game screen as the default.
(Can be switched with the \ key)
- The display of the game record has been modified to match the code (step line) display.
Thank you for your continued support of "Real Time Battle Shogi Online".
Silver Star Japan Co., Ltd.
E-MAIL: support@silverstar.co.jp
