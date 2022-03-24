1.0.10 Patch

Updates
General
- Completing a difficulty will unlock all achievements for the difficulties below it. (This is not retroactive, sorry)
Balance Changes
- Make it so civs will not spawn in area 5 and 6 – this will increase the difficulty.
- Made insane difficulty a little harder. All units have +1 more range. Humans attack more often and with greater numbers.
- The Humans will spawn their first round of units quickly.
- Spore Launcher range lowered by 1.
- Spore Launcher Nutrient cost increased from 3 to 6.
- Spore Launcher health reduced from 20->12
- Spore Launcher Armor reduced from 5 -> 3
- Fixed a bug where Builders were giving too many nutrients to buildings they were building.
Changed files in this update