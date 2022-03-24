 Skip to content

Buggos update for 24 March 2022

1.0.10 Patch

Build 8428582

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates

General

  • Completing a difficulty will unlock all achievements for the difficulties below it. (This is not retroactive, sorry)

Balance Changes

  • Make it so civs will not spawn in area 5 and 6 – this will increase the difficulty.
  • Made insane difficulty a little harder. All units have +1 more range. Humans attack more often and with greater numbers.
  • The Humans will spawn their first round of units quickly.
  • Spore Launcher range lowered by 1.
  • Spore Launcher Nutrient cost increased from 3 to 6.
  • Spore Launcher health reduced from 20->12
  • Spore Launcher Armor reduced from 5 -> 3
  • Fixed a bug where Builders were giving too many nutrients to buildings they were building.

