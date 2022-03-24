-added dismemberment
-stifness and damping on ragdoll fixed to make it more realistic
-fixed weapon animations
-fixed loud sounds
Project Psycho update for 24 March 2022
GORE AND DISMEMBERMENT!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
