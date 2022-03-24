 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Project Psycho update for 24 March 2022

GORE AND DISMEMBERMENT!

Share · View all patches · Build 8428549 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


-added dismemberment
-stifness and damping on ragdoll fixed to make it more realistic
-fixed weapon animations
-fixed loud sounds

Changed files in this update

ProjectIV: Ragdoll Content Depot 1861611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.