The Upturned update for 24 March 2022

Hotfix 1

The Upturned update for 24 March 2022

Hotfix 1

Build 8428384

Hello! Here is the first update of many, but this one is mainly just an emergency patch. In future updates I will be improving the chocolate bar mechanic and adding in bonus levels. I am glad to see the reaction to the game! Thank you guys so much for playing and helping me find bugs on launch day.

FIXES:

  • Dying and being reset with a checkpoint in floor 1415 would cause a softlock in which the elevator would be closed upon your return. This has been fixed.
  • One chocolate bar on floor 381 was inaccessible. It has been removed.

