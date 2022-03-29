Updated 1.2.129

Our latest release features gameplay improvements and a number of fixes to some pesky bugs reported by the community.
Improvements:
- Tightened up matchmaking ranges to try and improve player match-ups
- Tuned several Quest requirements for playability and ease of fulfillment
Bug fixes:
- Performed several fixes to issues with overlapping text and text scaling in non-English languages
- Fixed a network error that could occur when sending turns during arena games
- Fixed a network error that could cause arena games to freeze
- Fixed various server issues that could cause desyncs during arena games
- Fixed an issue with broken external URL links for card pack odds disclosure in non-English languages
- Fixed an issue with misleading Quest requirements for the “A Little Anxious” Quest
- Fixed an issue that caused players to continue to receive Quest notifications when rebooting the game, even after Quests had been seen or collected
- Fixed an issue that could cause players to be sent to the Quest screen after completing a turn in async games
- Fixed an issue with Quest progress not tracking properly if a player closed the game before an arena match was made
- Fixed some minor visual issues with Quest panel presentation states
- Fixed an issue with Resurrect Phobies not tracking progress on the “Let’s Go Hunting” Quest
- Fixed a minor visual issue with the rope coil graphic in the Leaderboard screen
- Fixed an issue that caused various Challenge requirements to appear in the improper Challenges for non-English languages
- Fixed an issue in which currency sales timers wouldn’t count down while a player was in the store screen
- Fixed an issue with store tabs not using server time as intended
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from seeing enemy turn replays in async games
- Fixed an incorrect Phobie ability description for Blondie
- Fixed Grimes' name being incorrectly listed as “Grim Reaper”
- Fixed an issue with certain sound effects overriding a player’s in-game volume/mute settings
- Fixed a visual issue with Starter Pack presentation
- Fixed an issue with blurry visuals with the game shortcut icon on Windows
We’re continuing to make improvements and fixes and appreciate all the feedback we’ve received from our great players.
Happy battling,
The Phobies Team
Changed files in this update