Astatos 0.3.2 Update

To the Crown Mages,
This update contains bug fixes and gameplay balance changes we’ve been working on the side while progressing on story content and new features such as vs AI/bots for Trials.
For the detailed changelog of changes implemented with Astatos v0.3.2, please read on below.
- From the team at Studio Klondike
Gameplay Changes
-
Alkaios’ Hero Ability has been partially reworked. His new ability text reads as follows: Each side can wager their Energy. The side with the largest wager draws two Cards per Energy wagered. Distribute as desired. All Energy offered is discarded. If tied, no side wins. This ability resolves at the end of the Hero Stage.
-
[Takeover Only] Drusus will now only draw 1 Card at the start of their Hero Ability.
-
[Takeover Only] Spell C now reads as follows: Remove one Energy from any opposing Hero in the game, except if they already have zero Energy remaining.
This change means that Spell C can no longer target players during Takeover Trials. We’ll be monitoring this change to see player feedback.
Changelog
Game Fixes
- Resolved a positioning issue with the skin “Zermes - Messenger of Paradise” on the main menu.
- Tweaks to the display of text when a Hero Ability is used in a Trial.
Story Fixes
- Typo fixes in English, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.
Trial Fixes
- [Conquest & Takeover] Fixed an issue where the activation of Caelius’ Hero Ability would result in the opposite side drawing 1 Card.
- [Conquest & Takeover] Resolved an issue that resulted in Timaios’ Hero Ability sometimes failing to complete, as well as various other edge case scenarios.
- [Trial Stage] Made changes to ensure players can always play cards after the Trial Card changes. (Please let us know if you see this issue occur again!)
- [Trial Stage] Menus opened by Spell Cards will now close when the Trial Stage is over.
Server Fixes
- Improved the performance of player statistics tracking and the loading of the Titles menu, consequently improving gameplay stability.
