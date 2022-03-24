 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tap Ninja update for 24 March 2022

Tap Ninja update for March 24

Share · View all patches · Build 8427422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Languages for Spanish (Castilian), Chinese (traditional), Bulgarian, Turkish and Czech added
● Challenges now require a Key only to unlock the level, replaying a Challenge is free but doesn't reward any gold
● VIP's now will receive +1 Key & +3 Amber every day
● Achievement for having the game closed for no more than 12 hours for 72 hours now correctly counts the time the game has been open for

Changed files in this update

Tap Ninja - Windows Depot 1891701
  • Loading history…
Tap Ninja - Mac Depot 1891702
  • Loading history…
Tap Ninja - Linux Depot 1891703
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.