Tap Ninja update for March 24

● Languages for Spanish (Castilian), Chinese (traditional), Bulgarian, Turkish and Czech added
● Challenges now require a Key only to unlock the level, replaying a Challenge is free but doesn't reward any gold
● VIP's now will receive +1 Key & +3 Amber every day
● Achievement for having the game closed for no more than 12 hours for 72 hours now correctly counts the time the game has been open for
Tap Ninja update for 24 March 2022
