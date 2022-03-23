- The tooltips in the change flooring dialog now show proper names of the choices
- Added a screen pan sensitivity slider to the controls settings
- Employee speech bubble now shows an icon when they're going home or want to go home
- Added job descriptions under the employee biographies in the CV browsing list
- Added a furniture repair button to the context menu
- Fixed the tombstone not being generated when an employee dies
- Fixed Paperwork Shredder mod freezing after long use
Office Management 101 update for 23 March 2022
Version 0.5.17
Patchnotes via Steam Community
