Office Management 101 update for 23 March 2022

Version 0.5.17

Build 8427227 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The tooltips in the change flooring dialog now show proper names of the choices
  • Added a screen pan sensitivity slider to the controls settings
  • Employee speech bubble now shows an icon when they're going home or want to go home
  • Added job descriptions under the employee biographies in the CV browsing list
  • Added a furniture repair button to the context menu
  • Fixed the tombstone not being generated when an employee dies
  • Fixed Paperwork Shredder mod freezing after long use

