Village Monsters update for 23 March 2022

Village Monsters v1.02 Patch Notes

Village Monsters update for 23 March 2022

Bugs Squashed

  • MAJOR: Fixed common crash when digging up certain items (they would appear as just a red X)
  • MAJOR: Fixed instances were skipping a cutscenes results in a crash
  • MAJOR: Fixed rare crash related to mail and packages
  • Fixed SFX issue with the pick with the last swing
  • Fixed issue where certain treasures had an incorrect sprite
  • Various typos fixed

Changes / Balance

  • Generally, digging spots takes a couple extra swings with a Level 1 pick axe
  • Skipping cutscenes is now smoother and less jarring

Investigating

The following are a list of reported (or discovered) problems that require more investigation. I will update ETAs as I understand more about the problems.

  • There appears to be an issue with projects (Village & Home) that I am currently investigating
  • Events (Holidays, birthdays, etc.) do not appear to be triggering.
  • Console is not working correctly. The cause is under investigation

