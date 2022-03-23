Village Monsters v1.02 Patch Notes

Bugs Squashed
- MAJOR: Fixed common crash when digging up certain items (they would appear as just a red X)
- MAJOR: Fixed instances were skipping a cutscenes results in a crash
- MAJOR: Fixed rare crash related to mail and packages
- Fixed SFX issue with the pick with the last swing
- Fixed issue where certain treasures had an incorrect sprite
- Various typos fixed
Changes / Balance
- Generally, digging spots takes a couple extra swings with a Level 1 pick axe
- Skipping cutscenes is now smoother and less jarring
Investigating
The following are a list of reported (or discovered) problems that require more investigation. I will update ETAs as I understand more about the problems.
- There appears to be an issue with projects (Village & Home) that I am currently investigating
- Events (Holidays, birthdays, etc.) do not appear to be triggering.
- Console is not working correctly. The cause is under investigation
