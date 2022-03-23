-
Average starting gold decreased from 130 to 100
-
Durability per point of Defense decreased from 3 to 1
-
Weapons and equipment no longer have starting durability variance
-
Felling Axe price increased from 26 to 29
-
Felling Axe durability increased from 24 to 30
-
Pickaxe price decreased from 117 to 89
-
Pickaxe durability increased from 10 to 15
-
New Special Attack: Light Attack
-
Removed a tip on Floor 1
-
Updated a tip on Floor 1
-
Fixed bug where screen would not fade in after selling a table in the home
Edifice of Fiends update for 23 March 2022
V.4.0.0 - The Mining Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update