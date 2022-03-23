 Skip to content

Edifice of Fiends update for 23 March 2022

V.4.0.0 - The Mining Update

V.4.0.0 - The Mining Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Average starting gold decreased from 130 to 100

  • Durability per point of Defense decreased from 3 to 1

  • Weapons and equipment no longer have starting durability variance

  • Felling Axe price increased from 26 to 29

  • Felling Axe durability increased from 24 to 30

  • Pickaxe price decreased from 117 to 89

  • Pickaxe durability increased from 10 to 15

  • New Special Attack: Light Attack

  • Removed a tip on Floor 1

  • Updated a tip on Floor 1

  • Fixed bug where screen would not fade in after selling a table in the home

(MBE Games Discord)

