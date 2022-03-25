Silicon City v0.35.4 patch notes

Patch content
FIX: Default weekly challenge crash. Needs an upgrade of the .scg
FIX: Silizen sometimes are stucked at home
FIX: Silizen's balloon remains visible at cell 0;0 forever
FIX: In building mode, hands are not refresh when switching between buildings
FIX: Dynamic SSAO settings is back (was missing in last version)
FIX: When dismiss the loading error popup by the red cross, game is stuck
FIX: "Employed" and "now working" databar color do not match the reality
FIX: Mouse scroll do not work on Parks menu
UPDATE: Memory usage reduced
UPDATE: When building a firestation or a wind turbine, the building tool is not cancelled anymore
UPDATE: You can now build zone over electric lines
UPDATE: New settings available. It is possible to change the screen edge scroll settings (disable, small area or wide area)
UPDATE: Performance improvement when in trafic view
UPDATE: New disasters toolbar in sandbox mode
Known issues
- KI: When a gifted building is destroyed, it is not possible to build it back
