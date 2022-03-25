 Skip to content

Silicon City update for 25 March 2022

Silicon City v0.35.4 patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch content

  • FIX: Default weekly challenge crash. Needs an upgrade of the .scg

  • FIX: Silizen sometimes are stucked at home

  • FIX: Silizen's balloon remains visible at cell 0;0 forever

  • FIX: In building mode, hands are not refresh when switching between buildings

  • FIX: Dynamic SSAO settings is back (was missing in last version)

  • FIX: When dismiss the loading error popup by the red cross, game is stuck

  • FIX: "Employed" and "now working" databar color do not match the reality

  • FIX: Mouse scroll do not work on Parks menu

  • UPDATE: Memory usage reduced

  • UPDATE: When building a firestation or a wind turbine, the building tool is not cancelled anymore

  • UPDATE: You can now build zone over electric lines

  • UPDATE: New settings available. It is possible to change the screen edge scroll settings (disable, small area or wide area)

  • UPDATE: Performance improvement when in trafic view

  • UPDATE: New disasters toolbar in sandbox mode

Known issues

  • KI: When a gifted building is destroyed, it is not possible to build it back

