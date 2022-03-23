 Skip to content

Lords of Solgrund update for 23 March 2022

Patch 1.077

Build 8426944

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--- Gameplay Changes ---
-AI now builds wider roads in some areas
-Modified AI's behavior so that buildings are placed in the vicinity of the buildings of same type
-AI will ocasionally attack the player once they have a large enough force
-AI now builds shorter roads around crop fields
-Optimized AI house building patterns

--- Bug Fixes ---
-Fixed female serfs being tiny when carrying water
-AI correctly establishes defensive positions
-Fixed soldiers without home not moving into a newly built barracks
-Fixed bowmen and crossbowmen being invisible when standing idle

