Patch 1.077

--- Gameplay Changes ---
-AI now builds wider roads in some areas
-Modified AI's behavior so that buildings are placed in the vicinity of the buildings of same type
-AI will ocasionally attack the player once they have a large enough force
-AI now builds shorter roads around crop fields
-Optimized AI house building patterns
--- Bug Fixes ---
-Fixed female serfs being tiny when carrying water
-AI correctly establishes defensive positions
-Fixed soldiers without home not moving into a newly built barracks
-Fixed bowmen and crossbowmen being invisible when standing idle