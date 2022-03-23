 Skip to content

ZPlague update for 23 March 2022

ZPlague V1.1.1.0

Last edited by Wendy

This is a update focused on gameplay fixes and improvements. Here is a list with changes:

  • Now jetpack works better on ground;
  • Now you do not get ZPoints on start game;
  • Fixed always getting ZPoints by winning if you are zombie, win match and do not die, even if do not start as zombie;
  • Now zombie emmit sound on get hitted by shoot;
  • Now recoil regenerate 2x faster;
  • Fixed steam inventory not showing;
  • Fixed jetpack not working with low fps;
  • Reduced projectile speed, so now you can see better where your shoots go.
    *Note that this does not change the hit, since projectile does not have collision. The hit is tested before projectile reach the aimed location, when players click.
  • Implemented counter sound on beginning of each round;
  • Menu illumination is pretty bad, but will be fixed soon;
  • Reduced jetpack fuel from 100 to 50;
  • Now you only got 25 ZP for win, even with players;

Hope you are fine,
Att,
Rock|y.

