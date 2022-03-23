ZPlague V1.1.1.0

This is a update focused on gameplay fixes and improvements. Here is a list with changes:
- Now jetpack works better on ground;
- Now you do not get ZPoints on start game;
- Fixed always getting ZPoints by winning if you are zombie, win match and do not die, even if do not start as zombie;
- Now zombie emmit sound on get hitted by shoot;
- Now recoil regenerate 2x faster;
- Fixed steam inventory not showing;
- Fixed jetpack not working with low fps;
- Reduced projectile speed, so now you can see better where your shoots go.
*Note that this does not change the hit, since projectile does not have collision. The hit is tested before projectile reach the aimed location, when players click.
- Implemented counter sound on beginning of each round;
- Menu illumination is pretty bad, but will be fixed soon;
- Reduced jetpack fuel from 100 to 50;
- Now you only got 25 ZP for win, even with players;
Hope you are fine,
Att,
Rock|y.
Changed files in this update