Patch 1.0.3.21

Bug fixes and single minor resource site tweak.
- Reduced the Food and Furs resource output from Hunter's Lodges by approx. 20%
- Fishing Villages built on a Spices hex special will now produce 1 Spice per turn (in addition to the existing resource production)
- If a Planar Invasion ends and any armies convert to unaligned marauder armies, any that share a hex will now be merged before this happens
- Deity Groups (if they exist) are now shown in the Encyclopedia when using a custom Mythos
- When deleting save games, the game will now properly delete any (game save data) sub-folders that become empty
- Fixed the tooltip for the Spices hex special to be more correct
- Fixed an AI bug sometimes causing Planar Invasions to stall and just accumulate armies at the Portal
- Fixed a bug related to site construction duration display
- Fixed flavor text missing from Details mode on the Deities Panel
- Fixed flavor text missing from Planes and Deities in the Encyclopedia
- Fixed missing text bugs in several Mythos Editor panels
- Fixed a crash bug in the Mythos Editor
- Fixed a bug where two (or more) provinces and/or oceans with the same name could be generated during random world generation
- Fixed the Gunpowder module being shown twice in the game settings dialog
