Small Update (Mar 24th)

It's me again, it's time for weekly update. Important QoL changes for this update:
- You can now upgrade your bag to 40 slots.
- I added a special bag called "Tool Bag" which you can send your tool to it by pressing "T" by default.
This is essential for newcomer because item slots are limited at the beginning of the game. You don't have to run around the Storage to exchange tools.
- You can now remove fish trap when you accidentally place it somewhere you don't want.
- I knew the fishing mechanic is hard for some people so I just added an option to turn it off. Please look into the settings.
- Sickle can also use to clear out immature crops.
- Fixed a bug that made your pet spawn at black spots of your house.
- Fixed craft & cooking material/ingredient consumtion bugs. (It won't take more material/ingredient to make multiple item)
- Fixed help window in shop somtimes show empty info.
- Speed up gameplay on 30 FPS locked computers. (Experimentally)
Thank you for reading and have a wonderful day!
Changed files in this update