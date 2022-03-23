 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

World of Retailing update for 23 March 2022

Little Hotfix - V0.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8425759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new prices for specific regions have been approved!

Added

  • The cops blocking the road towards the rich region now have a rest animation instead of a T-pose.

Changed:

  • The money stealing chance had its development value (95%) which basically caused each NPC to pay less than they should, it now depends on the personality of the NPC itself and can vary between [b ]0%[/b] to 90%.

  • The NPCs now have a 20% chance to visit a random shop instead of 10% (it could still be one you don't currently own).

Fixed:

  • NPCs could get stuck in the shops and never actually pay.
  • The "MegaCube" had a wrong name ("Playbox 4").

[b]Also, we are currently working on a demo version of our game so everyone can try it before they buy it. :)

Kind regards!

Changed files in this update

World of Retailing Content Depot 1901091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.