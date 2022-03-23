Little Hotfix - V0.3.2

The new prices for specific regions have been approved!
Added
- The cops blocking the road towards the rich region now have a rest animation instead of a T-pose.
Changed:
The money stealing chance had its development value (95%) which basically caused each NPC to pay less than they should, it now depends on the personality of the NPC itself and can vary between [b ]0%[/b] to 90%.
The NPCs now have a 20% chance to visit a random shop instead of 10% (it could still be one you don't currently own).
Fixed:
- NPCs could get stuck in the shops and never actually pay.
- The "MegaCube" had a wrong name ("Playbox 4").
[b]Also, we are currently working on a demo version of our game so everyone can try it before they buy it. :)
Kind regards!
