-added confirmation prompt to load/save interface
-fixed event flags incorrectly triggering on the last level
-first locked door in the last level only opens once you approach it after having unlocked it
-ghosts self destruct if they get stuck for too long
-fixed bug that let you pause the game while loading in a couple of maps
-dialogue changes
-Rumble-tron got extra dialogue quips
-navmesh fix in Cramped
GHOSTWARE: Arena of the Dead [PLAYTEST] update for 23 March 2022
Patch 1.3.4
