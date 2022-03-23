 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

GHOSTWARE: Arena of the Dead [PLAYTEST] update for 23 March 2022

Patch 1.3.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8425742 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-added confirmation prompt to load/save interface
-fixed event flags incorrectly triggering on the last level
-first locked door in the last level only opens once you approach it after having unlocked it
-ghosts self destruct if they get stuck for too long
-fixed bug that let you pause the game while loading in a couple of maps
-dialogue changes
-Rumble-tron got extra dialogue quips
-navmesh fix in Cramped

Changed files in this update

GHOSTWARE: Arena of the Dead Playtest Content Depot 1936931
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.