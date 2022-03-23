DO U COPY 1.5.1.1 is LIVE!

DO U COPY? UPDATE 1.5.11 LIVE !

Hope you're well. Lot of changes on this new update and it packs a bunch!

So, let's get to it! What changed on this v1.5.11 update? :

Changelogs : Do U Copy? version 1.5.11 includes (1.5.11 VR / 1.5.11 Hacker App)

150+ bugs are fixed and performance increases on Quest 2! 💥

We heard you!

Thanks to all your feedback, we went bug-hunting and streamlined a great portion of DUC? for better performance and game experience.

However, the game is still in Early Access state and we’re working on it.

Guard Radios improvement📈

Guard Radio ability is now more precise, and has improved feedback for the Hacker to better understand the guard path. Guard AI has also been remade from the ground up, in other words, our Steves are becoming smarter.

(NEW) Security Camera System [📹] [🖥]

By accessing the security camera system, the Mobile Player will have the ability to rotate and zoom the cameras within the level map. Using a monitor on the map, the Thief will be able to access a live feed of what the cameras see while the Hacker controls their zoom and position. Use this ability to :

Gather information from certain areas of the level not currently accessible to the Thief

Remove obstacles from your Thief to give a safer pathway to victory!

(NEW) Level 8 is now available (and Level 9 is on the way!) ! 🍍

This chapter offers new challenges for players. We’re adding the Security Camera System (SCS) feature which will have both players face trickier obstacles. Your communication will be put to the test once more.

The Hacker Guide is here! 🧑‍💻

Need help in telling your Thief what’s going on? Search no further than this Hacker Guide we put at your disposal! We’re currently in the middle of producing a new Tutorial level with a more step-by-step approach for a better understanding of gameplay. In the meantime, this guide will help you out during your heists 💰

Hacker Guide can be found here : THE HACKER GUIDE

As always, your feedback is infinitely precious to us. If you’d like to have your voice heard and help us make DUC? as enjoyable as possible, fill in this 2-min feedback form here : FEEDBACK FORM

And some fixes :🩹

New icons for Security Camera System, Guard Radios, Bioreader and Retinal Scan

Rotation lock has been disabled on mobile

GuardNavMesh has been redesigned for every level.

Reconnection issues on iOS devices has been fixed

Leaderboards display has been updated

Objects disappearing from the inventory bug have been fixed.

Hope you'll enjoy these new levels and we'll see you all in the virtual world! Cheers!🍍

Adrien from Freaks United