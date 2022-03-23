 Skip to content

Snow Scout update for 23 March 2022

Update Notes for Build 26 & 27

Build 8425609

Patchnotes via Steam Community

These are issues that have been fixed with Build 27, which is now live:

  • After firing the 2nd cannon, Vreni remains silent
  • Going back from "cross-country autobahn" to skiing ground#2 is bugged
  • Skiing through the canyon section is bugged
  • Avalanche in canyon kills player in canyon without warning
  • Narration: Add clearer instructions on using backpack
  • Hut #3 cannot be entered
  • It's not possible to sleep in Hut #2 on the 3rd day
  • Going to sleep on the 3rd day in Hut #1 creates a groundhog day loop

