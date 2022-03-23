Update Notes for Build 26 & 27

These are issues that have been fixed with Build 27, which is now live:
- After firing the 2nd cannon, Vreni remains silent
- Going back from "cross-country autobahn" to skiing ground#2 is bugged
- Skiing through the canyon section is bugged
- Avalanche in canyon kills player in canyon without warning
- Narration: Add clearer instructions on using backpack
- Hut #3 cannot be entered
- It's not possible to sleep in Hut #2 on the 3rd day
- Going to sleep on the 3rd day in Hut #1 creates a groundhog day loop
Changed files in this update