Mad Experiments 2: Escape Room update for 23 March 2022

Achievements & bug fixes

Hello everyone,

Thank you for your support! Here is the list of things that have been added and fixed:

  • Added 7 achievements (Prologue and Chapter 1)
  • FIXED: Library: The Globe was sometimes not synchronized properly between players
  • FIXED: Library: The DaVinci Lock should now behaves properly in multiplayer
  • Prologue: Just like in Chapter 1, items will now float when you drop them, it makes it easier for players to organize their clues.
  • A lot of small improvements and fixes.

