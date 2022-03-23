Achievements & bug fixes

Hello everyone,
Thank you for your support! Here is the list of things that have been added and fixed:
- Added 7 achievements (Prologue and Chapter 1)
- FIXED: Library: The Globe was sometimes not synchronized properly between players
- FIXED: Library: The DaVinci Lock should now behaves properly in multiplayer
- Prologue: Just like in Chapter 1, items will now float when you drop them, it makes it easier for players to organize their clues.
- A lot of small improvements and fixes.
Changed files in this update