Update - bug fixes, small improvements

Hi, thanks for playing Floating Farmer.
This update includes:
Tilt Five mode (AR):
- Improved initial wand tracking and menu navigation.
- Reset zoom when finishing a level. Without this, the Next Level button was inaccessible when the camera was zoomed in.
- Update to Tilt Five 1.00 SDK
- Fixed delay in detecting the start button pressing when using the Tilt Five wand.
Classic mode:
- Fixed bug preventing finished farms from appearing on land.
Floating Farmer supports Tilt Five!
Tilt Five™ is a holographic gaming system that transforms tabletop and video games into 3D vibrant holographic environments.
Wearing the Tilt Five™ augmented reality (AR) glasses, you'll feel like you're among the clouds, flying over a beautiful field of farms. The farm to be arranged will be at your fingertips, allowing you to explore every detail of the plants and animals, zooming and rotating the farm using the wand.
Use the tip of the wand to select and push the blocks in the desired direction to solve the puzzles.
See up close the joy of puppies finding their mothers and returning home!
Visit Tilt Five's website to find out more.
