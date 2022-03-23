 Skip to content

Software Inc. update for 23 March 2022

Patch notes for Beta 1.1.9 (Unstable branch)

Patch notes for Beta 1.1.9

Changes

  • New 3D models for heat pump, wind turbine and battery

Fixes

  • Fixed companies cancelling player distribution deal when they didn't have any to begin with
  • Fixed employees holding up food queue after already having had food
  • Fixed furniture editor not working properly with furniture that doesn't have a base
  • Fixed not being able to place buildings along road on north or west side of the map
  • Fixed out of stock message going away after a couple of seconds
  • Fixed AI IP deals not taking add-ons into account and having negative values for products not making profits yet

Patch notes for Beta 1.1.8

Changes

  • Added ability to mute issue notifications
  • Capped crunchtime hangover at 1 year

Fixes

  • Fixed fire alarm not shutting off after fire when restoring rooms
  • Probable fix for employees randomly getting stuck going into car, until reload
  • Fixed game breaking when undoing replacing furniture
  • Fixed broken furniture still applying room boosts
  • Fixed furniture mods breaking due to having sub transforms with the same name as the furniture, which could make lamps break game
  • Fixed not being able to place furniture outside if there were any pillars present on map

Patch notes for Beta 1.1.7

Changes

  • Added lead designer inspiration warning
  • Added creativity progress bar when hovering over applicable design tasks
  • Reduced creativity impact on sales for easy and medium difficulty
  • Reduced publisher marketing efforts to a point where they can make a profit
  • Added ability to see all specialization stars in employee window
  • Added development progress of all specializations to peer review window at time of review start
  • Separated Food and Coffee bills

Modding

  • Removed furniture UpgradeFrom variable, you only need to define UpgradeTo now

Fixes

  • Fixed active users doubling every month if product has any add-ons
  • Fixed active users gained from add-ons and active user loss modifiers not being scaled down by days per month
  • Fixed bug introduced in recent patch where notifications would collapse after 5 seconds when interacted with, instead of cancelling collapse action
  • Fixed furniture being placed on wall behind the closest wall for furniture that can be moved vertically
  • Employees will no longer neglect hunger and bladder while chatting away at the water cooler

Patch notes for Beta 1.1.6

Changes

  • Added links to wiki in mod editors if there are no mods to edit
  • Moved contract alpha phase Promote button to match design phase

Fixes

  • Fixed cases of employees ending up with 5 traits
  • Fixed game showing education available for specializations that haven't been unlocked yet
  • Added build menu categories to default localization
  • Fixed lead designer's Active Projects count being misleading, as it wasn't updating every frame
  • Fixed getting errors about furniture not fitting anywhere because the modded furniture it was placed on was not loaded
  • Fixed being able to place cubicle walls up against a wall in such a way the game wouldn't register as inside the room

Patch notes for Beta 1.1.5

Changes

  • Added warning about no applicable lead designers
  • Changed reviewer score weighting a bit, so who's who and trend won't hurt the player's feelings as much
  • Changed how reviewers determine level of marketing to account for company reputation

Fixes

  • Fixed GLTF importer having flipped UV map, hardware designs in mods will need to have thier UVs flipped after this patch
  • Fixed getting furniture assignment error when changing team name
  • Fixed placing outside only furniture giving player wrong error message when trying to place in room or fenced area
  • Fixed game breaking when firing lead designer from demand selection
  • Fixed infinite loop of leader tutorials being spawned when opening company detail window
  • Fixed game breaking when trading IP with archived products that are lead designer owned
  • Fixed not being able to upload .obj files to the workshop for hardware designs
  • Fixed localization generation from console not working
  • Fixed game breaking when firing a lead designer who is currently working on a contract
  • Fixed furniture not being visible from upper floors when it pokes through the outer wall and walls have been lowered

Patch notes for Beta 1.1.4

Fixes

  • Fixed not being able to rename software in development
  • Fixed game breaking when calling temporary staff with subway nearby causing them to spawn before the AI was initialized
  • Fixed bugs with personality and trait selection when switching between founders
  • Fixed watch being saved with founder
  • Fixed old saves breaking when game would try to archive old products
  • Fixed map position in main menu when there are no save games
  • Made boxes wait 0.25 seconds before going on a pallet instead of going on because it was blocked for a single frame
  • Fixed new deterministic RNG resulting in bad randomness, like employees getting sick all the time or never
  • Fixed salary staying at $0 when rehiring a founder as lead designer after buying them out
  • Fixed issue where a mod could not have the same path as another if the first part of their root folder names matched

Patch notes for Beta 1.1.3

Fixes

  • Fixed support doing working animation when they are waiting for reports
  • Fixed 10% speed boost tip on specialization stars not disappearing when moving mouse
  • Fixed update task SCM description
  • Fixed capitalization of names in reviews
  • Fixed getting IP owner error when promoting to alpha with a lead designer that has the IP owner demand
  • Fixed issue where merging a room into a room which had an elevator could cause some issues down the line that would break the game
  • Fixed staff accidentally reserving computers when subways are present, making them unavailable for employees, until computer is re-assigned or replaced
  • Fixed market analysis window being bugged for a year in old saves
  • Fixed digital add-on sales not being summed properly causing player digital distribution share to get over 100%
  • Fixed game breaking when releasing a product or finishing a contract with a lead designer that has since been fired

Patch notes for Beta 1.1.2

Fixes

  • All code mods will need recompilation on launch to avoid old mods crashing the game because they are no longer compatible

