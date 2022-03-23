Patch notes for Beta 1.1.9 (Unstable branch)

Click here to see how to join the Unstable branch.
Patch notes for Beta 1.1.9
Changes
- New 3D models for heat pump, wind turbine and battery
Fixes
- Fixed companies cancelling player distribution deal when they didn't have any to begin with
- Fixed employees holding up food queue after already having had food
- Fixed furniture editor not working properly with furniture that doesn't have a base
- Fixed not being able to place buildings along road on north or west side of the map
- Fixed out of stock message going away after a couple of seconds
- Fixed AI IP deals not taking add-ons into account and having negative values for products not making profits yet
Patch notes for Beta 1.1.8
Changes
- Added ability to mute issue notifications
- Capped crunchtime hangover at 1 year
Fixes
- Fixed fire alarm not shutting off after fire when restoring rooms
- Probable fix for employees randomly getting stuck going into car, until reload
- Fixed game breaking when undoing replacing furniture
- Fixed broken furniture still applying room boosts
- Fixed furniture mods breaking due to having sub transforms with the same name as the furniture, which could make lamps break game
- Fixed not being able to place furniture outside if there were any pillars present on map
Patch notes for Beta 1.1.7
Changes
- Added lead designer inspiration warning
- Added creativity progress bar when hovering over applicable design tasks
- Reduced creativity impact on sales for easy and medium difficulty
- Reduced publisher marketing efforts to a point where they can make a profit
- Added ability to see all specialization stars in employee window
- Added development progress of all specializations to peer review window at time of review start
- Separated Food and Coffee bills
Modding
- Removed furniture UpgradeFrom variable, you only need to define UpgradeTo now
Fixes
- Fixed active users doubling every month if product has any add-ons
- Fixed active users gained from add-ons and active user loss modifiers not being scaled down by days per month
- Fixed bug introduced in recent patch where notifications would collapse after 5 seconds when interacted with, instead of cancelling collapse action
- Fixed furniture being placed on wall behind the closest wall for furniture that can be moved vertically
- Employees will no longer neglect hunger and bladder while chatting away at the water cooler
Patch notes for Beta 1.1.6
Changes
- Added links to wiki in mod editors if there are no mods to edit
- Moved contract alpha phase Promote button to match design phase
Fixes
- Fixed cases of employees ending up with 5 traits
- Fixed game showing education available for specializations that haven't been unlocked yet
- Added build menu categories to default localization
- Fixed lead designer's Active Projects count being misleading, as it wasn't updating every frame
- Fixed getting errors about furniture not fitting anywhere because the modded furniture it was placed on was not loaded
- Fixed being able to place cubicle walls up against a wall in such a way the game wouldn't register as inside the room
Patch notes for Beta 1.1.5
Changes
- Added warning about no applicable lead designers
- Changed reviewer score weighting a bit, so who's who and trend won't hurt the player's feelings as much
- Changed how reviewers determine level of marketing to account for company reputation
Fixes
- Fixed GLTF importer having flipped UV map, hardware designs in mods will need to have thier UVs flipped after this patch
- Fixed getting furniture assignment error when changing team name
- Fixed placing outside only furniture giving player wrong error message when trying to place in room or fenced area
- Fixed game breaking when firing lead designer from demand selection
- Fixed infinite loop of leader tutorials being spawned when opening company detail window
- Fixed game breaking when trading IP with archived products that are lead designer owned
- Fixed not being able to upload .obj files to the workshop for hardware designs
- Fixed localization generation from console not working
- Fixed game breaking when firing a lead designer who is currently working on a contract
- Fixed furniture not being visible from upper floors when it pokes through the outer wall and walls have been lowered
Patch notes for Beta 1.1.4
Fixes
- Fixed not being able to rename software in development
- Fixed game breaking when calling temporary staff with subway nearby causing them to spawn before the AI was initialized
- Fixed bugs with personality and trait selection when switching between founders
- Fixed watch being saved with founder
- Fixed old saves breaking when game would try to archive old products
- Fixed map position in main menu when there are no save games
- Made boxes wait 0.25 seconds before going on a pallet instead of going on because it was blocked for a single frame
- Fixed new deterministic RNG resulting in bad randomness, like employees getting sick all the time or never
- Fixed salary staying at $0 when rehiring a founder as lead designer after buying them out
- Fixed issue where a mod could not have the same path as another if the first part of their root folder names matched
Patch notes for Beta 1.1.3
Fixes
- Fixed support doing working animation when they are waiting for reports
- Fixed 10% speed boost tip on specialization stars not disappearing when moving mouse
- Fixed update task SCM description
- Fixed capitalization of names in reviews
- Fixed getting IP owner error when promoting to alpha with a lead designer that has the IP owner demand
- Fixed issue where merging a room into a room which had an elevator could cause some issues down the line that would break the game
- Fixed staff accidentally reserving computers when subways are present, making them unavailable for employees, until computer is re-assigned or replaced
- Fixed market analysis window being bugged for a year in old saves
- Fixed digital add-on sales not being summed properly causing player digital distribution share to get over 100%
- Fixed game breaking when releasing a product or finishing a contract with a lead designer that has since been fired
Patch notes for Beta 1.1.2
Fixes
- All code mods will need recompilation on launch to avoid old mods crashing the game because they are no longer compatible
Changed depots in dev branch