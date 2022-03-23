 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

SHINORUBI update for 23 March 2022

STEAM UPDATE TWO

Share · View all patches · Build 8425181 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added caravan stage 2" and 5"
  • Added a new player OPTOPSY
  • Reduced UI size of 10% smaller
  • Improved sounds, fixed sounds played when entering pause
  • Improved hit boxes of bosses,
  • Added gamma correction in options display
  • Fixed pink hit box and and pink bullets
  • Point blanking on bosses now works
  • Fixed attract mode.
  • Leaderboard now shown after entering your name.
  • Stage 4 redesigned background
  • Improved engine performance

Changed files in this update

SHINORUBI Content Depot 1665901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.