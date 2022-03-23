- Added caravan stage 2" and 5"
- Added a new player OPTOPSY
- Reduced UI size of 10% smaller
- Improved sounds, fixed sounds played when entering pause
- Improved hit boxes of bosses,
- Added gamma correction in options display
- Fixed pink hit box and and pink bullets
- Point blanking on bosses now works
- Fixed attract mode.
- Leaderboard now shown after entering your name.
- Stage 4 redesigned background
- Improved engine performance
SHINORUBI update for 23 March 2022
STEAM UPDATE TWO
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update