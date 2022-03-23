ShatteredPD v1.2.0 and Steam Release!

(For the best viewing experience, please read the original copy of this post on Shatteredpixel.com)

Hey Dungeoneers, v1.2.0 has been released on Google Play, the App Store, Steam, and GitHub! That's right, after almost eight years of development, Shattered Pixel Dungeon is available for purchase on Steam!

Steam Release!

The release of v1.2.0 marks the first time that Shattered is widely available outside of mobile platforms! I've worked on a whole bunch of new UX functionality for this update, which should make the game play just as well on a computer as it does on a phone. I also plan to keep monitoring feedback after v1.2.0 releases, and make more improvements in future patches and updates.

I'm extremely excited to be releasing Shattered on Steam. It's been a dream of mine to make games for as long as I can remember, and a dream to release on Steam ever since I downloaded it to play The Orange Box way back in 2007. The continued engagement and support from Shattered's community is what has enabled me to do this, thank you all so much!

As a reminder, the Steam version costs $10 US (Though there's a 10% launch discount!), comes with several Android supporter features, and will continue to be updated in lock-step with the Android and iOS versions. This release doesn't change any of my monetization plans for Android and iOS. There's also a pre-release demo on Steam, which I plan to leave up for a little while longer.

I will also be looking into releasing Shattered on GoG and Itch in the near future.

What's New in v1.2.0

v1.2.0 is the first version of Shattered built for computers! It has a bunch of improvements for users on larger screens and who play with controllers or mouse and keyboard! There are also several content changes, including new special rooms, a rework to the Master Thieves' Armband, and various improvements to spell items.

I talked about this update in three previous blog posts:

Here's a condensed runthrough of the major changes this update. You can check out the changes screen in-game for a fully detailed list.

v1.2.0 is releasing 103 days after v1.1.0, which released on Dec 10th 2021

A bunch of UI/UX additions have been made for desktop users!

6 new special rooms, and a new terrain type: crystal doors

The Master Thieves' Armband has been reworked

Badges now have names, 8 new badges have been added

New music has been added for each of the game's bosses!

5+ misc. changes

20+ bugfixes

Many alchemy recipes have had their costs reduced. Bombs especially

Many alchemy recipes have been buffed

Several tipped darts have been buffed

Some talents have been buffed

Some alchemy recipes have been nerfed

Dreamfoil no longer puts enemies to sleep

A few talents have been nerfed

What's Coming Next?

The next Shattered update will be v1.3.0! Like v1.2.0, I'm aiming for v1.3.0 to be an update that focused on a variety of smaller improvements and additions. In particular I want this to be a smaller and faster update so that I can respond to the reception the game gets after the Steam release. That being said, I do hope to fulfill some long-requested feature additions with v1.3.0!



The most significant addition in v1.3.0 will be support for custom seeded runs, and possibly the addition of dailies/weeklies as well! One thing worth noting is that this update will not include online leaderboards for daily/weekly runs due to technical limitations, but I will be open to adding them in the future.



v1.3.0 will also include a variety of miscellaneous adjustments. This will include balance tweaks to items and game mechanics, and maybe another item rework. I'd like to also include some more badges focused around more specific accomplishments!



Finally, I also hope to make some behind the scenes technical improvements to the way the game handles loading and storing floors of the dungeon. I plan to use this functionality in the near future to give quests their own sub-levels!



Finally, I also hope to make some behind the scenes technical improvements to the way the game handles loading and storing floors of the dungeon. I plan to use this functionality in the near future to give quests their own sub-levels!

I managed to get v1.2.0 out in about 3 months (down from the 4 v1.1.0 took), and I'd like to continue that trend with v1.3.0. Ideally I'll be sharing more info on v1.3.0 sometime around the end of April or beginning of May. If you want faster updates about what I'm working on, follow me on Twitter! The micro-blog format of that website makes it perfect for giving quick project updates.