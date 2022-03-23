 Skip to content

Virtual Viking update for 23 March 2022

Minor Bug Fixes

Build 8424516 · Last edited by Wendy

Feature Add:

Pressing <Ctrl + Shift + C> will now reset the "Completed Courses" in the main menu, placing them back in the module section for easier navigation

Bug Fixes:

Issues with unresponsive ball valves have been fixed
Issues with ball valve handles clipping into adjacent geometry have been fixed
Sprinkler audio on the Fire Cycle 3 modules now fades properly
On the F2 Dry Valve Reset the Tire Iron snaps to the bolt until the rotation is complete. (The player doesn't pick it back up again when they try to rotate it)
Grab indication billboards maintain a sharper resolution
VXD panel reset is responsive

