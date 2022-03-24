 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Racket: Nx update for 24 March 2022

Patch 2.5.11

Share · View all patches · Build 8424504 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 2.5.11:

  • 🐛 minor bug fixes
  • 🌌 Adhara remove a small random target

Changed files in this update

Racket Content Depot 428081
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.