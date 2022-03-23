 Skip to content

CarX Drift Racing Online update for 23 March 2022

PTR 2.13.6

Build 8424428

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes

  • Game loading error fixed

Changed files in this update

CarX Drift Racing Content Depot 635261
