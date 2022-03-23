 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

HellFull - The Last Hope update for 23 March 2022

HF-TLH Fourth Release Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8424402 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Weapon Update

  • Sniper Rifle added
    1. Cal Sniper Ammo added

Changed files in this update

HellFull - The Last Hope Content Depot 1903131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.