Princess & Conquest update for 23 March 2022

P&C Beta Update: 23.03.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Mouse X Golem Princess scene! Their Princess X Princess events reach the climax!

But that's not all...


In 18 hours we'll begin distributing 🩰Salizzie🌋!

Size: 775.6 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Mouse X Golem Princess NSFW scene added
ːswirliesː Salizzie has been added as DLC character
ːswirliesː Salizzie NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Requirements for PxP scenes have been changed: 3 Love on each Princess for the 2nd scene, 7 Love on each Princess for the 3rd scene
ːswirliesː New sprite added: Golem Princess
ːswirliesː New sprite added: Fallen Kobold Fortress

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed crashes during siege events when DP1 intervenes
ːswirliesː Fixed Heir sprites being displayed in throne rooms during infiltrations
ːswirliesː Reduced Mermaid/Finhead inclination to early war declarations
ːswirliesː Increased siege timer for sieges FROM and TO Mermaid Reign

