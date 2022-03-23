P&C Beta Update: 23.03.2022

Mouse X Golem Princess scene! Their Princess X Princess events reach the climax!
But that's not all...
In 18 hours we'll begin distributing 🩰Salizzie🌋!
Size: 775.6 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Mouse X Golem Princess NSFW scene added
ːswirliesː Salizzie has been added as DLC character
ːswirliesː Salizzie NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Requirements for PxP scenes have been changed: 3 Love on each Princess for the 2nd scene, 7 Love on each Princess for the 3rd scene
ːswirliesː New sprite added: Golem Princess
ːswirliesː New sprite added: Fallen Kobold Fortress
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed crashes during siege events when DP1 intervenes
ːswirliesː Fixed Heir sprites being displayed in throne rooms during infiltrations
ːswirliesː Reduced Mermaid/Finhead inclination to early war declarations
ːswirliesː Increased siege timer for sieges FROM and TO Mermaid Reign
Changed depots in beta branch