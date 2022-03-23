 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Orbital Bullet update for 23 March 2022

Orbital Bullet's Full release patch #2 now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8424325 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fraggers!
We were once again able to prepare and release another patch for our fully released Orbital Bullet, bringing once more a lot of community-reported bugfixes, especially tackling some soft-locks, and some improvements to the game!

Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where the flying robot enemies could be off-track and un-attackable causing a soft-lock.

  • Fixed a bug where some enemies would survive with 0 health and create a soft-lock.

  • Fixed a bug where you could climb into a trap on Talos causing the player to get stuck.

  • Fixed a bug where you could die during overcharging a skill.

  • Fixed an issue where the Hook Shooter could hit you in the last frame of his hook, which caused that the player was unable to move.

  • Fixed a display issue with the min./max. weapon level in the Weapon Rack.

  • Fixed a bug where the max Health Upgrade had a calculation error, which caused in some situations the player having less health than before. This was caused when Health Upgrades were combined with health increasing perks.

  • Fixed an issue with the class passive skills not being active after you switching classes.

      • Mercenary: Chance to get credits when dealing a critical hit.
    • Marauder: Chance on killing an enemy creating a money fountain, giving you extra credits.
    • Engineer: Has always 1 try to hack a locked rift or a locked chest instead of using a keycard.
    • Hellion: Can use an explosive charge to open locked rifts and chests. They can be destroyed if it fails.

  • Fixed an issue where all skills in the base skill tree would be available before you upgraded the skill tree level in the center.

  • Fixed an issue where some blocks would not fade and block vision in the Dread Corp Space Station.

  • Fixed an issue where you could unlock a mission from Zeta inside the Meat Factory.

Improvements / Balancing
  • Reduced the wave count in Life Rifts from 3 to 2.
  • Small enemy adds like the flies chasing the player don’t give exp anymore.

Thank you for your ongoing support and feedback!
Please keep it up!

Changed files in this update

Orbital Bullet Content Depot 1167681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.