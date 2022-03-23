 Skip to content

Saber Fight VR update for 23 March 2022

Bugfix Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 8424161

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there

This update mainly includes fixes to the previous Level Generator Rework update.

  • Engine, software, tools update

  • Added vibrations during hand collisions

  • Balance the number of enemies on the map

  • Improved performance (Levels should load even faster)

  • Improved performance (Better global light management)

  • Now, when you somehow manage to fall behind the map, you will be moved to a safe position in the last room you were in

  • Fixed hint on how to change saber color

  • Fixed bug where hidden enemies would fire before exiting the vent

  • Fixed a bug where multiple hidden enemies could spawn in one vent

  • Better area detection for enemy spawn

  • Fixed some spawn bugs like opponent spawning in an obstacle

  • Fixed access for extra content from streamer station

