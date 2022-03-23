Bugfix Patch

Hello there
This update mainly includes fixes to the previous Level Generator Rework update.
Engine, software, tools update
Added vibrations during hand collisions
Balance the number of enemies on the map
Improved performance (Levels should load even faster)
Improved performance (Better global light management)
Now, when you somehow manage to fall behind the map, you will be moved to a safe position in the last room you were in
Fixed hint on how to change saber color
Fixed bug where hidden enemies would fire before exiting the vent
Fixed a bug where multiple hidden enemies could spawn in one vent
Better area detection for enemy spawn
Fixed some spawn bugs like opponent spawning in an obstacle
Fixed access for extra content from streamer station
