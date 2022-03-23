 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Northgard update for 23 March 2022

Sword & Solace Open Beta now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8424062 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Over the next week (or so) we will be testing a new multiplayer lobby and rank system, which will involve close cooperation between ourselves and our wonderful community to understand and improve the current balance of the Northgard multiplayer systems and we'd like you all to get involved.

How do I access the Open Beta update?

  1. Right click on Northgard in your Steam Library.
  2. Select Properties, then the Beta Tab.
  3. Enter the password - ezHZkuze5zaqe4
  4. Select beta-new-update in the drop down.
  5. Download the update and launch the game.

Patch notes can be found here - https://docs.google.com/document/d/10hwsOUYrj9aUTVymPtajucLEF8YdO_Db7q04QlntIuQ/edit?usp=sharing

Provide your feedback over on Discord - https://discord.gg/C5EzXsHvvg

Key points to focus your feedback on:

  • Impact of the first 10 games on your rank
  • Your rank progression
  • (Player) skill balance in lobbies
  • Military paths

Changed depots in beta-new-update branch

View more data in app history for build 8424062
Northgard Win Depot 466561
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.