Sword & Solace Open Beta now available!

Over the next week (or so) we will be testing a new multiplayer lobby and rank system, which will involve close cooperation between ourselves and our wonderful community to understand and improve the current balance of the Northgard multiplayer systems and we'd like you all to get involved.
How do I access the Open Beta update?
- Right click on Northgard in your Steam Library.
- Select Properties, then the Beta Tab.
- Enter the password - ezHZkuze5zaqe4
- Select beta-new-update in the drop down.
- Download the update and launch the game.
Patch notes can be found here - https://docs.google.com/document/d/10hwsOUYrj9aUTVymPtajucLEF8YdO_Db7q04QlntIuQ/edit?usp=sharing
Provide your feedback over on Discord - https://discord.gg/C5EzXsHvvg
Key points to focus your feedback on:
- Impact of the first 10 games on your rank
- Your rank progression
- (Player) skill balance in lobbies
- Military paths
Changed depots in beta-new-update branch