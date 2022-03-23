 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

FreeStyle 2: Street Basketball update for 23 March 2022

New Character Yoshino is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 8423876 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

"Honor to Saionji Family" - Yoshino

Born from a wealthy clan and a soon-to-be successor of the Saionji Family

Yoshino's flawless beauty is unrivaled and a secret basketball fanatic

and is here to join FS2. Her reason? to overcome her weak persona

Will she able to fulfill it? or will she let her fragile identity take over?

You get to choose +7 to any additional attributes as a Bonus for obtaining Yoshino

Yoshino has 3 passive effects that will really help you to win matches.

  1. Training Point: Get 20 training points when purchasing character
  2. Yoshino is here!: Selected attribute applies [+7] when the
    character is created
  3. Young Successor's Spirit: Movespeed increases by 6 upon character creation

Yoshino also has 3 Parts that will give additional attributes to her:

1. Shot Motion:

Noah's Jump Shot and Short Long Dunk Motions get slightly faster.

  • Jump Shot Motion Speed Up
  • Shot Dunk Motion Speed Up
  • Long Dunk Motion Speed Up

2. Basic Attribute:

A portion of Yoshino's 'Training Points' are increased

  • 3pt Shot Att, +4
  • Middle Shot Att, +4
  • Long Layup Att, +4
  • Running Speed +4
  • Tussle Att, +4
  • Block +4
  • Rebound +4
  • Steal +4
  • Stamina +4

3. Extended Attribute:

A Portion of Yoshino's 'Extended Attributes' are increased

  • 3pt:success% +2
  • Mid,shot: success% +2
  • Long Layup: range +2
  • Steal: motion +2
  • Stamina max +2
  • Stamina: recovery +2
  • Move: Speed +2
  • Manual Block: Range +2

Don't miss the chance to add this rare SPC to your collection!

Wanna know how to recruit Yoshino in your team?

Please check the link below for more information:

https://freestyle2.joycitygames.com/news/event/16064

- Freestyle 2 Team

Changed files in this update

FreeStyle2: Street Basketball Content Depot 339611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.