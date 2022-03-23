New Character Yoshino is here!

"Honor to Saionji Family" - Yoshino
Born from a wealthy clan and a soon-to-be successor of the Saionji Family
Yoshino's flawless beauty is unrivaled and a secret basketball fanatic
and is here to join FS2. Her reason? to overcome her weak persona
Will she able to fulfill it? or will she let her fragile identity take over?
You get to choose +7 to any additional attributes as a Bonus for obtaining Yoshino
Yoshino has 3 passive effects that will really help you to win matches.
- Training Point: Get 20 training points when purchasing character
- Yoshino is here!: Selected attribute applies [+7] when the
character is created
- Young Successor's Spirit: Movespeed increases by 6 upon character creation
Yoshino also has 3 Parts that will give additional attributes to her:
1. Shot Motion:
Noah's Jump Shot and Short Long Dunk Motions get slightly faster.
- Jump Shot Motion Speed Up
- Shot Dunk Motion Speed Up
- Long Dunk Motion Speed Up
2. Basic Attribute:
A portion of Yoshino's 'Training Points' are increased
- 3pt Shot Att, +4
- Middle Shot Att, +4
- Long Layup Att, +4
- Running Speed +4
- Tussle Att, +4
- Block +4
- Rebound +4
- Steal +4
- Stamina +4
3. Extended Attribute:
A Portion of Yoshino's 'Extended Attributes' are increased
- 3pt:success% +2
- Mid,shot: success% +2
- Long Layup: range +2
- Steal: motion +2
- Stamina max +2
- Stamina: recovery +2
- Move: Speed +2
- Manual Block: Range +2
Don't miss the chance to add this rare SPC to your collection!
Wanna know how to recruit Yoshino in your team?
Please check the link below for more information:
https://freestyle2.joycitygames.com/news/event/16064
- Freestyle 2 Team
