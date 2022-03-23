New Character Yoshino is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 8423876 · Last edited 23 March 2022 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy

"Honor to Saionji Family" - Yoshino

Born from a wealthy clan and a soon-to-be successor of the Saionji Family

Yoshino's flawless beauty is unrivaled and a secret basketball fanatic

and is here to join FS2. Her reason? to overcome her weak persona

Will she able to fulfill it? or will she let her fragile identity take over?

You get to choose +7 to any additional attributes as a Bonus for obtaining Yoshino

Yoshino has 3 passive effects that will really help you to win matches.

Training Point: Get 20 training points when purchasing character Yoshino is here!: Selected attribute applies [+7] when the

character is created Young Successor's Spirit: Movespeed increases by 6 upon character creation

Yoshino also has 3 Parts that will give additional attributes to her:

1. Shot Motion:

Noah's Jump Shot and Short Long Dunk Motions get slightly faster.

Jump Shot Motion Speed Up

Shot Dunk Motion Speed Up

Long Dunk Motion Speed Up

2. Basic Attribute:

A portion of Yoshino's 'Training Points' are increased

3pt Shot Att, +4

Middle Shot Att, +4

Long Layup Att, +4

Running Speed +4

Tussle Att, +4

Block +4

Rebound +4

Steal +4

Stamina +4

3. Extended Attribute:

A Portion of Yoshino's 'Extended Attributes' are increased

3pt:success% +2

Mid,shot: success% +2

Long Layup: range +2

Steal: motion +2

Stamina max +2

Stamina: recovery +2

Move: Speed +2

Manual Block: Range +2

Don't miss the chance to add this rare SPC to your collection!

Wanna know how to recruit Yoshino in your team?

Please check the link below for more information:

https://freestyle2.joycitygames.com/news/event/16064

- Freestyle 2 Team