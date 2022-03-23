 Skip to content

MetaPhysical update for 23 March 2022

Bug Fixes Version B 4.2.4

Build 8423858 · Last edited by Wendy

ChangeLog:

Changes:

  • Players who have less than 50,- will now get additional money in the lobby so that they can proceed playing without having to involve an insolvency administrator

Bug fixes:

  • fixed a bug where the creature would follow you to the porch (Mysteria)
  • fixed a bug where players couldn't throw a carpet into the trunk
  • fixed a bug where players dropped their equipment at the teleport destinations (church etc)
  • fixed a bug where players couldn't use the stairs (Stretford)

Cheers,
Andre

