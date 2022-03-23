Bug Fixes Version B 4.2.4

ChangeLog:
Changes:
- Players who have less than 50,- will now get additional money in the lobby so that they can proceed playing without having to involve an insolvency administrator
Bug fixes:
- fixed a bug where the creature would follow you to the porch (Mysteria)
- fixed a bug where players couldn't throw a carpet into the trunk
- fixed a bug where players dropped their equipment at the teleport destinations (church etc)
- fixed a bug where players couldn't use the stairs (Stretford)
Cheers,
Andre
Changed files in this update