Ruins Of Mitriom update for 23 March 2022

- Flashing fx option

Ruins Of Mitriom update for 23 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added the "flashing FX" option (in the pause menu during a game) which allows to reduce flashing and flickering effects

