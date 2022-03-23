Added the "flashing FX" option (in the pause menu during a game) which allows to reduce flashing and flickering effects
Ruins Of Mitriom update for 23 March 2022
- Flashing fx option
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update