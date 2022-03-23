Workshop, I am on TV

 Skip to content

Clip maker update for 23 March 2022

I have made by your requests:

  • Fix of scene settings for Winter environment 01
  • Possibility to upload wallpapers created by you to Steam workshop.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2783375047

I combine my work on the Clip maker game with volunteering at the "ASOCIACIÓN DE FAMILIAS SOLIDARIAS". I was translating the interview with the refugee from Ukraine on the 8th channel of the Spanish television. You can see it here. (Do not forget switch subtitles to your language).

