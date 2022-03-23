 Skip to content

Voidigo update for 23 March 2022

Voidigo v0.3.0 - The World Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Check out the full update artwork by Monika Tuominen:
https://www.artstation.com/artwork/6beZPV

---**

NEW

  • The layout of the world is now randomly generated! There's also new types of areas and a new world map!
  • New interactable entities to spice up your run!
  • Room Challenges! When entering a bonus room you will now be able to choose between different challenges for an extra reward!
  • A new Roadmap menu in the Title Screen!
  • Powerup Info! Now when interacting with a powerup (or something rewarding a powerup) the powerup info will be displayed at the top of the screen. Can be turned off in settings.

CHANGES

  • Max Health is now a separate pickup!
  • All interactables now have unique icons, the ones that already had icons have been redesigned!
  • Special interactables can now show up outside of the Antivoid!
  • Bosses can now travel through all kinds of areas, but only fight in Beacon areas!
  • Areas you have not been in are now hidden on the world map.
  • The World End Portal does not lock the area anymore.
  • There are now 4 Beacons for each world instead of 5!
  • There is now only one Bonus Room per world.
  • The chosen starter powerup does not show up in trades anymore, unless the player has more than one.
  • Player now gets half of the Void Fragments from bosses when they get corrupted. The other half spawns when the boss is defeated.
  • Made the camera center on the middle of the player instead of the feet.
  • Picking up a lot of currency is not as loud anymore.
  • Removed all special stun states for enemies.
UI CHANGES
  • Removed 'New Powerup Menu Priority' system.

BALANCING

  • Made Uncommon weapons and powerups slightly more common in Antlantis.
  • Voidweaver max health trade now takes a full heart.
  • Healthgulper now rewards two random powerups. Three if you have low max health.
  • Double Shop is a bit more expensive.
WEAPON BALANCING
  • The Roaster - More damage, faster firerate and more accurate.
  • Summer Scepter - More damage.
  • Cloudy Biter - Loses less durability when breaking walls.

FIXES

  • Fixed a bug with corrupted weapon pickups allowing you to trade incorrectly in some cases.
  • Fixed a bug causing some Bonus Rooms to say 'Jhase's Shop' and not allow the player to enter.
WEAPON FIXES
  • The Whittle Knife - Fixed a bug causing bullets not to spawn as expected with some powerups.
NPC FIXES
  • Skogr Blow Attack - Bullets are now cleared if interrupted during the attack.

