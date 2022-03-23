Voidigo v0.3.0 - The World Update

Check out the full update artwork by Monika Tuominen:
---**
**---[h2=NEW]NEW[/h2]
- The layout of the world is now randomly generated! There's also new types of areas and a new world map!
- New interactable entities to spice up your run!
- Room Challenges! When entering a bonus room you will now be able to choose between different challenges for an extra reward!
- A new Roadmap menu in the Title Screen!
- Powerup Info! Now when interacting with a powerup (or something rewarding a powerup) the powerup info will be displayed at the top of the screen. Can be turned off in settings.
---[h2=CHANGES]CHANGES[/h2]
- Max Health is now a separate pickup!
- All interactables now have unique icons, the ones that already had icons have been redesigned!
- Special interactables can now show up outside of the Antivoid!
- Bosses can now travel through all kinds of areas, but only fight in Beacon areas!
- Areas you have not been in are now hidden on the world map.
- The World End Portal does not lock the area anymore.
- There are now 4 Beacons for each world instead of 5!
- There is now only one Bonus Room per world.
- The chosen starter powerup does not show up in trades anymore, unless the player has more than one.
- Player now gets half of the Void Fragments from bosses when they get corrupted. The other half spawns when the boss is defeated.
- Made the camera center on the middle of the player instead of the feet.
- Picking up a lot of currency is not as loud anymore.
- Removed all special stun states for enemies.
UI CHANGES
- Removed 'New Powerup Menu Priority' system.
---[h2=BALANCING]BALANCING[/h2]
- Made Uncommon weapons and powerups slightly more common in Antlantis.
- Voidweaver max health trade now takes a full heart.
- Healthgulper now rewards two random powerups. Three if you have low max health.
- Double Shop is a bit more expensive.
WEAPON BALANCING
- The Roaster - More damage, faster firerate and more accurate.
- Summer Scepter - More damage.
- Cloudy Biter - Loses less durability when breaking walls.
---[h2=FIXES]FIXES[/h2]
- Fixed a bug with corrupted weapon pickups allowing you to trade incorrectly in some cases.
- Fixed a bug causing some Bonus Rooms to say 'Jhase's Shop' and not allow the player to enter.
WEAPON FIXES
- The Whittle Knife - Fixed a bug causing bullets not to spawn as expected with some powerups.
NPC FIXES
- Skogr Blow Attack - Bullets are now cleared if interrupted during the attack.
