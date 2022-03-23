[Hotfix] Ancient Gods patch 0.4.1

Ancient Gods patch 0.4.1 Change-log
- Fixed a bug where discarding 1 card would create 1 more copy in the discard pile.
- Fixed a bug where the consume card still appeared in the discard pile after playing.
- Fixed a bug where more than 1 card with the keyword activate when drawn in the starting hand caused a crash.
- Fixed a bug where cards are drawn by Ruby Amulet would not remove cards in the draw pile.
- Fixed a bug where the last card keyword not working properly.
- Fix bug that cant be discarded keyword doesn't work.
Others
- Fixed some grammar errors in English based on player feedback.
