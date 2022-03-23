 Skip to content

Ancient Gods update for 23 March 2022

[Hotfix] Ancient Gods patch 0.4.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ancient Gods patch 0.4.1 Change-log
  • Fixed a bug where discarding 1 card would create 1 more copy in the discard pile.
  • Fixed a bug where the consume card still appeared in the discard pile after playing.
  • Fixed a bug where more than 1 card with the keyword activate when drawn in the starting hand caused a crash.
  • Fixed a bug where cards are drawn by Ruby Amulet would not remove cards in the draw pile.
  • Fixed a bug where the last card keyword not working properly.
  • Fix bug that cant be discarded keyword doesn't work.

Others

  • Fixed some grammar errors in English based on player feedback.

