 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Seers Isle update for 23 March 2022

Patch Notes (v2.1.0) — Ready for the Steam Deck!

Share · View all patches · Build 8422956 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We're very glad to announce that Seers Isle is now ready for the Steam Deck!

We implemented the requirements and recommendations for the new device, and we now support the new "Dynamic Cloud Save", allowing the players to suspend their game and pick it up where they left off on another device.

Here are the patch notes:

  • Dynamic Cloud Save support,
  • Support of Xbox One / Xbox Series controller icons on all platforms,
  • Overall performance optimizations and under the hood upgrades,
  • Various bug fixes.

Cheers!

Geoffroy,
on behalf of the team.

Changed files in this update

Seers Isle Win64 Depot 738652
  • Loading history…
Seers Isle OS X Depot 738653
  • Loading history…
Seers Isle Linux Depot 738654
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.