Patch 0.6.6.3 - A few more fixes!

This patches fixes the following:
- _Fixes priority/accessability when building stuff. _For example if you build a new house and give work orders for two beds and a door, the beds will not be set to 'accessible' before the door it build. Same goes for work orders placed on inaccessible upper floors, balconies, etc.
- Fixes two crashes related to working and mining.
- Work orders that have workers will always be bright white, previously some remained gray which was confusing.
The first fix actually really smoothens the gameplay (at least from what I myself can tell), which is the main reason I uploaded this patch as soon as possible. Thanks again for all support and bugreports!
Best wishes and lots of love!
//Mattias
