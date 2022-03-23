 Skip to content

Grim Nights 2 - Realms update for 23 March 2022

Patch 0.6.6.3 - A few more fixes!

This patches fixes the following:

  • _Fixes priority/accessability when building stuff. _For example if you build a new house and give work orders for two beds and a door, the beds will not be set to 'accessible' before the door it build. Same goes for work orders placed on inaccessible upper floors, balconies, etc.
  • Fixes two crashes related to working and mining.
  • Work orders that have workers will always be bright white, previously some remained gray which was confusing.

The first fix actually really smoothens the gameplay (at least from what I myself can tell), which is the main reason I uploaded this patch as soon as possible. Thanks again for all support and bugreports!

Best wishes and lots of love!
//Mattias

