Papertris Update 1.03

Papertris has now received a language package update with version 1.03 where the language (text only) can now be set.
The following languages are now supported:
English, German, Spanish, French, Italian
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Papertris has now received a language package update with version 1.03 where the language (text only) can now be set.
The following languages are now supported:
English, German, Spanish, French, Italian
Changed files in this update