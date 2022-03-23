 Skip to content

Papertris update for 23 March 2022

Papertris Update 1.03

Build 8422342

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Papertris has now received a language package update with version 1.03 where the language (text only) can now be set.

The following languages are now supported:

English, German, Spanish, French, Italian

Changed files in this update

Papertris Depot 1633641
  • Loading history…
