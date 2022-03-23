 Skip to content

Hyperbolica update for 23 March 2022

1.0.13 More VR Fixes

Build 8422238

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed map and controllers being shown in the map in VR
  • Fixed deadzone for VR controller thumbsticks
  • Fixed dropdown menus in VR
  • Fixed missing Oracle hint for the pin trinket
  • Attempt to add button support to WMR controllers (not tested or officially supported yet)

