- Fixed map and controllers being shown in the map in VR
- Fixed deadzone for VR controller thumbsticks
- Fixed dropdown menus in VR
- Fixed missing Oracle hint for the pin trinket
- Attempt to add button support to WMR controllers (not tested or officially supported yet)
Hyperbolica update for 23 March 2022
1.0.13 More VR Fixes
