Patch notes for 1.0.10

A new version (1.0.10) of Mini Matches is available!
Some general updates:
- Increased lengths of snakes in snake mode. (To make it more tactical, and less about who makes a mistake first.)
The following bugs have been fixed:
- Fixed a bug where AI would stop shooting after a while in You Are The Asteroid mode.
- Fixed issue where leftmost player in Volleyball was difficult to score against. (Due to a bug, only rarely did missing a shot remove a point.)
- Possible fix for bug where game sometimes hangs randomly between levels.
Changed files in this update