Mini Matches update for 23 March 2022

Patch notes for 1.0.10

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new version (1.0.10) of Mini Matches is available!

Some general updates:

  • Increased lengths of snakes in snake mode. (To make it more tactical, and less about who makes a mistake first.)

The following bugs have been fixed:

  • Fixed a bug where AI would stop shooting after a while in You Are The Asteroid mode.
  • Fixed issue where leftmost player in Volleyball was difficult to score against. (Due to a bug, only rarely did missing a shot remove a point.)
  • Possible fix for bug where game sometimes hangs randomly between levels.

