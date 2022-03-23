 Skip to content

Animal Shelter update for 23 March 2022

Animal Shelter - RELEASE STREAM

Share · View all patches · Build 8421936 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

HELLO AGAIN! 🐱 🐶

We are happy to announce that the Animal Shelter pre-recorded stream of our team is now available. 🥳

⌚ Watch our pre-recorded stream showing gameplay of first stages of the game!

Remember, we are launching at 9:00am PDT!

There will be a giveaway on our Discord, join us now! 👇

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1239320/Animal_Shelter/

Please remember to leave us your opinion and Steam review after playing, each of them is very important to us. 😊

🐱 | SUGGESTIONS & FEEDBACK

🐶| BUGS & PROBLEMS

Regards,
Animal Shelter Team

Changed files in this update

Animal Shelter Content Depot 1239321
  • Loading history…
