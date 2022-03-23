New Features
- Add NCNN-RIFE 4.0 for AMD Card.
- Add RPR v7 2.3 hybrid model, a new VFI model with better performance compared to official_2.3, suitable for animation; Professional Version adds RPR_ULTRA model. Its quality is better than 2.3
- Add 16bit-precision support for EnCc encoder
- Add various RealCUGAN fine-tuning options
- Add Automatic Error Correction.
Bugs Fixed
- Fix problem of missing output frames
- Fix locked output resolution in Global Settings mode
- Fix failure to recognize a single image input.
- Other bugs mentioned earlier.
Optimization
- Optimize Quiet Mode (no explorer pop-ups)
- Optimize Frame Extraction Speed
- Optimize Dynamic Scale for VFI.
- Optimize memory usage
- Optimize UI
Changed files in this update