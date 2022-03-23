 Skip to content

SVFI update for 23 March 2022

SVFI 3.9

Build 8421724

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Add NCNN-RIFE 4.0 for AMD Card.
  • Add RPR v7 2.3 hybrid model, a new VFI model with better performance compared to official_2.3, suitable for animation; Professional Version adds RPR_ULTRA model. Its quality is better than 2.3
  • Add 16bit-precision support for EnCc encoder
  • Add various RealCUGAN fine-tuning options
  • Add Automatic Error Correction.

Bugs Fixed

  • Fix problem of missing output frames
  • Fix locked output resolution in Global Settings mode
  • Fix failure to recognize a single image input.
  • Other bugs mentioned earlier.

Optimization

  • Optimize Quiet Mode (no explorer pop-ups)
  • Optimize Frame Extraction Speed
  • Optimize Dynamic Scale for VFI.
  • Optimize memory usage
  • Optimize UI

