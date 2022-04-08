 Skip to content

Sumire update for 8 April 2022

Patch Notes 1.1.2 [Sumire now on iOS!]

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sumire is now on iOS and coming soon to Android! This update includes some optimizations, bug fixes, and improvements we added for the iOS port.

The changes include:

  • A new musical easter egg found in Bo’s card game tournament. Can you unlock all the songs?
  • Dialogue fixes and improvements to Chinese translations.
  • Fix for some tutorial image prompts not appearing.
  • Fix for color mixing issue in garden minigames.
  • Fix for onsen lady not saving state after you’ve gifted her an item.
  • Memory optimizations and performance tuning.

