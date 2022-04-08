Patch Notes 1.1.2 [Sumire now on iOS!]

Sumire is now on iOS and coming soon to Android! This update includes some optimizations, bug fixes, and improvements we added for the iOS port.
The changes include:
- A new musical easter egg found in Bo’s card game tournament. Can you unlock all the songs?
- Dialogue fixes and improvements to Chinese translations.
- Fix for some tutorial image prompts not appearing.
- Fix for color mixing issue in garden minigames.
- Fix for onsen lady not saving state after you’ve gifted her an item.
- Memory optimizations and performance tuning.
Changed files in this update