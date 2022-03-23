 Skip to content

Toziuha Night: Dracula's Revenge update for 23 March 2022

Portuguese (Brazil) Translation - 1.0.5 update

Share · View all patches · Build 8421138

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Portuguese (Brazil) has been added as an available language! Please check it out. If you encounter problems with the translation (like choppy text) you can let me know in the Discussions.

Changed files in this update

Toziuha Night: Dracula's Revenge Content Win32 Depot 1872041
  • Loading history…
Repositorio Toziuha Night: Dracula's Revenge Content Linux32 Depot 1872042
  • Loading history…
Repositorio Toziuha Night: Dracula's Revenge Linux64 Depot 1872043
  • Loading history…
